Impeachment Storm: Sara Duterte Faces High-Stakes Senate Trial

In a dramatic turn of events, the Philippine lower house has set in motion the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte, the daughter of former leader Rodrigo Duterte. The impeachment is based on claims of public fund misuse and alleged threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other officials.

This marks a significant blow to the Duterte family's influence, coming after a public fallout between Sara Duterte and President Marcos. The allegations have brought to light the political tensions and alliances that shaped the 2022 election victory of both leaders.

As the Senate prepares for an impeachment trial, questions loom over whether Duterte will maintain enough support to survive this challenge. The trial is seen as a pivotal moment for Philippine politics, especially with the upcoming midterm elections that could consolidate President Marcos' power.

(With inputs from agencies.)