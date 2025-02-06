Controversy Erupts Over Deportation Destination: Amritsar or Delhi?

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lashed out at the central government over the landing of a US military plane in Amritsar rather than Delhi. This aircraft brought back 104 illegal Indian immigrants, sparking a controversy over perceived unfair treatment toward Punjab.

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla echoed the criticism, questioning why the aircraft, which carried deportees from various states, did not land in the national capital. He accused the Modi government of a lack of diplomacy, labeling the deportation process as shameful and an insult to India's sovereignty.

This incident comes just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Washington for discussions with President Trump, prompting further debate and demands for government accountability regarding the deportation procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)