Controversy Erupts Over Deportation Destination: Amritsar or Delhi?

The ruling AAP has criticized the Indian Centre for the US military plane, deporting 104 illegal Indian immigrants, landing in Amritsar—not Delhi. Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla demands an explanation, calling it an insult. The controversy arose amid Prime Minister Modi's impending visit to Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:45 IST
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lashed out at the central government over the landing of a US military plane in Amritsar rather than Delhi. This aircraft brought back 104 illegal Indian immigrants, sparking a controversy over perceived unfair treatment toward Punjab.

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla echoed the criticism, questioning why the aircraft, which carried deportees from various states, did not land in the national capital. He accused the Modi government of a lack of diplomacy, labeling the deportation process as shameful and an insult to India's sovereignty.

This incident comes just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Washington for discussions with President Trump, prompting further debate and demands for government accountability regarding the deportation procedures.

