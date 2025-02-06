Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Slams RSS Over Cultural Dominance Agenda

Rahul Gandhi criticized the RSS for allegedly trying to erase India's diverse histories, cultures, and traditions while addressing a DMK students' protest against UGC draft rules. He claimed that RSS aims to impose a singular idea across the nation and urged more protests to challenge their educational reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:58 IST
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent public address, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of attempting to obliterate India's rich tapestry of histories, cultures, and traditions. The remarks were made during a protest organized by the DMK students wing in opposition to the University Grants Commission (UGC) draft rules.

Gandhi alleged that the RSS's objective is to impose a singular idea, history, tradition, and language across the country, claiming their agenda includes an assault on the Constitution to dominate India's cultural and educational frameworks. "The attack on our education system is a manifestation of their broader agenda," he stated.

He endorsed protests like the one organized by the DMK students, urging for more actions to hold RSS accountable for their initiatives. The protest in New Delhi revolved around fears that the UGC's proposed regulations could undermine India's educational federalism. Meanwhile, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced new guidelines for faculty appointments, emphasizing interdisciplinary qualifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

