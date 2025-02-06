China Condemns U.S. Takeover of Gaza Proposal
China opposes U.S. President Trump's proposal to transfer Palestinians from Gaza and have the U.S. take over the region, advocating for the two-state solution instead. The international community, including China, backs Palestinian national rights and rejects turning Gaza into a bargaining chip.
In a move that has stirred international opposition, China has voiced its disapproval of U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to transfer Palestinians from Gaza and initiate a U.S. takeover of the region. This announcement was made by China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Thursday.
Trump proposed the controversial Gaza takeover following a series of deadly military assaults by Israel, responding to the October 2023 Hamas attacks. The proposal suggests relocating Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan, a move that has been firmly rejected by Palestinian and Arab leaders. International leaders continue to advocate for the two-state solution, envisaging the co-existence of Israeli and Palestinian states.
China stands firm in supporting the legitimate rights of Palestinians and is ready to collaborate with the global community to push forward the two-state solution, viewing it as the just path towards resolving the Palestinian issue. "Gaza belongs to the Palestinians," Guo emphasized, reinforcing China's stance against using Gaza as a political tool.
(With inputs from agencies.)
