Left Menu

Political Storm: South Korea's Martial Law Controversy

South Korea experienced a brief but intense political crisis when President Yoon Suk Yeol imposed martial law, leading to parliamentary opposition and his impeachment. Key military officials and acting government leaders testified about the events, which drew widespread concern and called into question governmental stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:49 IST
Political Storm: South Korea's Martial Law Controversy

South Korea faced a sudden political storm as its impeached prime minister revealed widespread concerns among ministers over President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law plan. Han Duck-soo and acting President Choi Sang-mok were questioned in parliament about their roles in the decision.

The martial law, lasting only six hours, sparked significant political unrest within Asia's fourth-largest economy. Despite Yoon's defense of the action as a presidential right, it prompted a drastic backlash and his subsequent impeachment.

Military officers, including Colonel Kim Hyun-tae, testified on their roles during the tense events. The court and Parliament are scrutinizing the circumstances, as Yoon faces further legal challenges and allegations of insurrection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025