Political Storm: South Korea's Martial Law Controversy

South Korea faced a sudden political storm as its impeached prime minister revealed widespread concerns among ministers over President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law plan. Han Duck-soo and acting President Choi Sang-mok were questioned in parliament about their roles in the decision.

The martial law, lasting only six hours, sparked significant political unrest within Asia's fourth-largest economy. Despite Yoon's defense of the action as a presidential right, it prompted a drastic backlash and his subsequent impeachment.

Military officers, including Colonel Kim Hyun-tae, testified on their roles during the tense events. The court and Parliament are scrutinizing the circumstances, as Yoon faces further legal challenges and allegations of insurrection.

