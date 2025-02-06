Political Storm: South Korea's Martial Law Controversy
South Korea experienced a brief but intense political crisis when President Yoon Suk Yeol imposed martial law, leading to parliamentary opposition and his impeachment. Key military officials and acting government leaders testified about the events, which drew widespread concern and called into question governmental stability.
South Korea faced a sudden political storm as its impeached prime minister revealed widespread concerns among ministers over President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law plan. Han Duck-soo and acting President Choi Sang-mok were questioned in parliament about their roles in the decision.
The martial law, lasting only six hours, sparked significant political unrest within Asia's fourth-largest economy. Despite Yoon's defense of the action as a presidential right, it prompted a drastic backlash and his subsequent impeachment.
Military officers, including Colonel Kim Hyun-tae, testified on their roles during the tense events. The court and Parliament are scrutinizing the circumstances, as Yoon faces further legal challenges and allegations of insurrection.
(With inputs from agencies.)