Rising Violence in South Sudan: A High-Stakes Political Crisis
A deadly attack by unidentified men in South Sudan's Ruweng Administrative Area has raised the death toll to 169, comprising civilians and government soldiers. The violence underscores growing instability linked to political tensions affecting the 2018 peace deal. The death toll is expected to rise further.
The death toll from a violent attack in South Sudan's Ruweng Administrative Area has surged to 169, according to local officials. The incident involved youth from Mayom County in the neighboring Unity State storming the town of Abiemnhom.
This attack, which lasted over three hours, resulted in civilian and government soldier casualties, with ongoing fears that numbers could rise. 'We believe the toll might increase as many fled to the bush and remain missing,' stated Information Minister James Monyluak Majok.
This violence highlights escalating tensions following former First Vice President Riek Machar's arrest and the fragile implementation of the 2018 peace deal signed with President Salva Kiir. The deal's slow progress and power-sharing disputes have fueled further unrest in the region.