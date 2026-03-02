Rising Violence in South Sudan: A High-Stakes Political Crisis

The death toll from a violent attack in South Sudan's Ruweng Administrative Area has surged to 169, according to local officials. The incident involved youth from Mayom County in the neighboring Unity State storming the town of Abiemnhom.

This attack, which lasted over three hours, resulted in civilian and government soldier casualties, with ongoing fears that numbers could rise. 'We believe the toll might increase as many fled to the bush and remain missing,' stated Information Minister James Monyluak Majok.

This violence highlights escalating tensions following former First Vice President Riek Machar's arrest and the fragile implementation of the 2018 peace deal signed with President Salva Kiir. The deal's slow progress and power-sharing disputes have fueled further unrest in the region.