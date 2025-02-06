Left Menu

Deportation Diplomacy: India-U.S. Tensions Over Deportee Treatment

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar addresses concerns over the treatment of Indian deportees sent back from the U.S. amid political outcry. A U.S. military plane brought 104 deportees to Amritsar, raising issues about restraint practices. This comes as President Trump aims to enforce stricter immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:22 IST
Deportation Diplomacy: India-U.S. Tensions Over Deportee Treatment

Amidst growing political dissent, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar confirmed that discussions with the United States are in progress to ensure that Indian deportees are treated respectfully during their return journeys.

A recent U.S. deportation operation sent back 104 Indian nationals on a military aircraft, landing in Amritsar, Punjab. This maneuver, aligned with President Donald Trump's immigration policies, drew severe backlash from opposition parties in India, who demanded a parliamentary discussion on the matter.

Jaishankar reassured that deportation isn't a novel concept, as the states maintain an obligation to repatriate their citizens if they reside illegally abroad. The deportation process and the use of restraints have brought the broader issues of immigration enforcement and human dignity to the forefront of Indo-U.S. diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025