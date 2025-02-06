Deportation Diplomacy: India-U.S. Tensions Over Deportee Treatment
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar addresses concerns over the treatment of Indian deportees sent back from the U.S. amid political outcry. A U.S. military plane brought 104 deportees to Amritsar, raising issues about restraint practices. This comes as President Trump aims to enforce stricter immigration policies.
Amidst growing political dissent, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar confirmed that discussions with the United States are in progress to ensure that Indian deportees are treated respectfully during their return journeys.
A recent U.S. deportation operation sent back 104 Indian nationals on a military aircraft, landing in Amritsar, Punjab. This maneuver, aligned with President Donald Trump's immigration policies, drew severe backlash from opposition parties in India, who demanded a parliamentary discussion on the matter.
Jaishankar reassured that deportation isn't a novel concept, as the states maintain an obligation to repatriate their citizens if they reside illegally abroad. The deportation process and the use of restraints have brought the broader issues of immigration enforcement and human dignity to the forefront of Indo-U.S. diplomatic relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- deportation
- India
- USA
- immigration
- Jaishankar
- deportees
- Trupm
- Amritsar
- restraints
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: Marco Rubio and S Jaishankar's Pivotal Meeting
Special Envoy of PM Modi is naturally treated very well, says Jaishankar on his front row seat during Trump’s inauguration.
Jaishankar Witnesses 'Confident and Upbeat' Trump Administration in Washington Visit
Diplomatic Discussions: Jaishankar's Insights on Bangladesh and U.S. Relations
Brazil Condemns U.S. Deportees' Handcuffs as 'Blatant Disrespect'