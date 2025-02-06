Deportation Diplomacy: India-U.S. Tensions Over Deportee Treatment

Amidst growing political dissent, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar confirmed that discussions with the United States are in progress to ensure that Indian deportees are treated respectfully during their return journeys.

A recent U.S. deportation operation sent back 104 Indian nationals on a military aircraft, landing in Amritsar, Punjab. This maneuver, aligned with President Donald Trump's immigration policies, drew severe backlash from opposition parties in India, who demanded a parliamentary discussion on the matter.

Jaishankar reassured that deportation isn't a novel concept, as the states maintain an obligation to repatriate their citizens if they reside illegally abroad. The deportation process and the use of restraints have brought the broader issues of immigration enforcement and human dignity to the forefront of Indo-U.S. diplomatic relations.

