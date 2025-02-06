Tensions Escalate Over Trump's Gaza Resettlement Plan

Israel has begun laying groundwork for the mass relocation of Palestinians from Gaza in accordance with President Donald Trump's contentious plan. The move is met with significant opposition from Egypt and Saudi Arabia, among others, who are concerned about the potential destabilizing effects in the Middle East.

While Israeli leaders describe the potential exodus as voluntary, critics, including Human Rights Watch, have condemned it as 'ethnic cleansing.' Egyptian officials are actively engaging in diplomatic efforts to stave off the proposal, insisting that it could endanger Egypt's longstanding peace treaty with Israel.

Amidst rising tensions, the United States appears to be cautiously stepping back from fully committing to the plan as diplomatic dialogues continue. With regional stability at stake, both American and Middle Eastern allies remain on high alert, monitoring any developments closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)