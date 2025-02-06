Left Menu

Erode East Bypoll: A Decrease in Voter Turnout

Voter turnout in the Erode East byelection on February 5 was 67.97%, a 6.72% drop from 2023. The bypoll saw 46 candidates, with ruling DMK and Naam Tamizhar Katchi primarily contesting. Main opposition AIADMK boycotted the election. Counting will occur on February 8.

In a significant electoral event, the voter turnout for the byelection in Erode East Assembly Constituency on February 5 registered a decrease of 6.72% compared to the previous 2023 bypoll. Election officials announced that this year's turnout was 67.97%, starkly lower than the 74.69% turnout of 2023.

The bypoll was prompted by the unfortunate demise of Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan, who had triumphed in 2023 by a margin of 66,233 votes over AIADMK's K S Thennarasu. This year, the electoral battle unfolded with 46 candidates, chiefly between ruling DMK's VC Chandirakumar and Naam Tamizhar Katchi's M K Seethalakshmi.

The poll witnessed a strategic boycott by opposition parties, including AIADMK. As the election progressed, all Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from 237 polling stations were securely transported to the Institute of Road and Transport Technology in Chitode for a vote count scheduled for February 8. To ensure security, a four-tier system is in place where the EVMs are stored.

