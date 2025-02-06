Deve Gowda Lauds PM Modi As India's 'Tallest Leader'

In a notable address to the Rajya Sabha, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda extended substantial praise towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commending his leadership acumen and labeling him as India's 'tallest leader'.

Participating in discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Gowda lauded PM Modi for selecting a 'backward woman' as the nation's President, highlighting this as a significant achievement.

Despite opposition critiques branding the Modi government as 'communal' and unfavorable to federal structures, Gowda emphasized the prime minister's navigational skills in administration, fortified by support from regional parties like JD(S).

