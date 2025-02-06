Left Menu

Modi Accuses Congress of Appeasement Politics, Highlights BJP's Inclusive Growth Model

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for its past politics of appeasement, emphasizing that the BJP's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' model focuses on inclusive growth. He highlighted achievements like economic empowerment of disadvantaged groups and accused the Congress of suppressing free speech during its previous regimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:53 IST
Modi Accuses Congress of Appeasement Politics, Highlights BJP's Inclusive Growth Model
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of engaging in appeasement politics to secure votes. He emphasized that the BJP-led Union government operates on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' aiming for the inclusive growth of all citizens.

Modi accused the Congress of prioritizing family interests over national interests and criticized its historical opposition to key figures like the architect of India's Constitution, B R Ambedkar. He highlighted the Emergency era as a period when freedom of expression was reportedly stifled under Congress rule.

The Prime Minister also spoke of his government's focus on uplifting the poor and strengthening the middle and 'neo-middle' classes. He highlighted successful schemes aimed at skill development and financial inclusion, asserting that 25 crore people have been lifted from poverty under his governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025