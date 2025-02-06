Modi Accuses Congress of Appeasement Politics, Highlights BJP's Inclusive Growth Model

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of engaging in appeasement politics to secure votes. He emphasized that the BJP-led Union government operates on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' aiming for the inclusive growth of all citizens.

Modi accused the Congress of prioritizing family interests over national interests and criticized its historical opposition to key figures like the architect of India's Constitution, B R Ambedkar. He highlighted the Emergency era as a period when freedom of expression was reportedly stifled under Congress rule.

The Prime Minister also spoke of his government's focus on uplifting the poor and strengthening the middle and 'neo-middle' classes. He highlighted successful schemes aimed at skill development and financial inclusion, asserting that 25 crore people have been lifted from poverty under his governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)