Modi Accuses Congress of Appeasement Politics, Highlights BJP's Inclusive Growth Model
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for its past politics of appeasement, emphasizing that the BJP's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' model focuses on inclusive growth. He highlighted achievements like economic empowerment of disadvantaged groups and accused the Congress of suppressing free speech during its previous regimes.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of engaging in appeasement politics to secure votes. He emphasized that the BJP-led Union government operates on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' aiming for the inclusive growth of all citizens.
Modi accused the Congress of prioritizing family interests over national interests and criticized its historical opposition to key figures like the architect of India's Constitution, B R Ambedkar. He highlighted the Emergency era as a period when freedom of expression was reportedly stifled under Congress rule.
The Prime Minister also spoke of his government's focus on uplifting the poor and strengthening the middle and 'neo-middle' classes. He highlighted successful schemes aimed at skill development and financial inclusion, asserting that 25 crore people have been lifted from poverty under his governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- BJP
- Congress
- appeasement
- inclusive
- development
- Ambedkar
- Emergency
- freespeech
- economicempowerment
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Unveils Development Projects in Gujarat
Strategic Developments: Andhra Pradesh Eyes Global Trade Opportunities
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Pushes Forward with Strategic Development Initiatives
President Murmu Urges Probationary Officers to Foster Citizen-Centric Governance and Drive Inclusive Development
SA Undergoing Fundamental Transformation to Accelerate Inclusive Economic Growth