Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat has confidently projected a victory for her party in the forthcoming Delhi elections. She argued that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), despite two terms in power, fell short on its promises, leaving Delhi's populace discontented with the past decade's lack of progress.

Sehrawat speculated that actual election results will surpass exit poll predictions, stressing that Delhi's electorate would have assessed AAP's performance had they delivered results. She affirmed that the state's next Chief Minister will belong to the BJP, aligning with exit polls suggesting BJP is poised for governmental control.

The exit polls presented various predictions, with forecasts of BJP winning between 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats, though some polls envisioned an AAP victory. The voter turnout in this high-stakes election was 60.42 percent. North East registered the highest voter engagement at 66.25 percent whereas South East witnessed the lowest at 56.16 percent. The final results are pending release on February 8.

