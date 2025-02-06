Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: UK Revokes Russian Diplomat's Accreditation

The UK government has revoked the accreditation of a Russian diplomat as a retaliatory measure after Russia expelled a British official over alleged espionage last year. The decision was communicated to the Russian Ambassador, with the UK warning against further escalations by Moscow.

Updated: 06-02-2025 19:30 IST
The UK government has taken a firm stance by revoking the accreditation of a Russian diplomat. This move comes in retaliation after Russia expelled a British official in 2022, accusing him of spying.

The decision was conveyed to Russian Ambassador Andrey Kelin in a meeting at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office. The UK Foreign Office emphasized that the move was a direct response to Russia's unfounded accusations and expulsion of a British diplomat in Moscow last November.

In light of these developments, the UK has declared that any additional actions by Russia will be seen as an escalation, to which Britain is prepared to respond. The current diplomatic tensions have led to the lowest level of relations between Russia and NATO allies since the Cold War intensified by the conflict in Ukraine.

