Outrage Grows Over 'Inhuman' Deportation of Indians From the US
Opposition leaders criticized the Indian government for the alleged mistreatment of 104 deported Indians from the U.S. They claimed the deportees, including children, were handcuffed and mistreated, with no adequate response from Prime Minister Modi's administration. Protests outside Parliament demanded accountability and respect for nationals.
Opposition leaders unleashed a torrent of criticism against the central government on Thursday, accusing it of gross negligence after 104 Indians were deported from the United States under allegedly inhumane conditions. The deportees, including men, women, and children, reportedly returned to Amritsar bound in handcuffs and shackles, prompting Congress leader Surjewala to accuse Prime Minister Modi's BJP government of dishonoring the nation. "The Modi government has tarnished India's dignity," Surjewala remarked, as the detained citizens returned home in abject humiliation.
Speaking to ANI, Congress members presented a series of unanswered questions in the Rajya Sabha regarding the deportation. They demanded to know if the government was aware of the U.S's plan to deport 725,000 Indians and why the specific individuals were restrained during their return. Concerns were raised about consular access for detained Indians in U.S. detention centers, and why the government failed to act as nations like Colombia have done in similar situations. The opposition also highlighted the Modi administration's inability to deliver on promises of creating jobs, which many suggested forced citizens abroad in search of a better life.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar defended the government's stance, asserting that deportations follow established ICE protocols from 2013. Jaishankar emphasized ongoing engagement with U.S. authorities to ensure dignified treatment of deportees in compliance with international norms. Meanwhile, the issue has ignited strong protests among Indian opposition members outside Parliament, who brandished placards denouncing the government's handling of the deportation."
