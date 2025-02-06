Left Menu

Outrage Grows Over 'Inhuman' Deportation of Indians From the US

Opposition leaders criticized the Indian government for the alleged mistreatment of 104 deported Indians from the U.S. They claimed the deportees, including children, were handcuffed and mistreated, with no adequate response from Prime Minister Modi's administration. Protests outside Parliament demanded accountability and respect for nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:05 IST
Outrage Grows Over 'Inhuman' Deportation of Indians From the US
Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition leaders unleashed a torrent of criticism against the central government on Thursday, accusing it of gross negligence after 104 Indians were deported from the United States under allegedly inhumane conditions. The deportees, including men, women, and children, reportedly returned to Amritsar bound in handcuffs and shackles, prompting Congress leader Surjewala to accuse Prime Minister Modi's BJP government of dishonoring the nation. "The Modi government has tarnished India's dignity," Surjewala remarked, as the detained citizens returned home in abject humiliation.

Speaking to ANI, Congress members presented a series of unanswered questions in the Rajya Sabha regarding the deportation. They demanded to know if the government was aware of the U.S's plan to deport 725,000 Indians and why the specific individuals were restrained during their return. Concerns were raised about consular access for detained Indians in U.S. detention centers, and why the government failed to act as nations like Colombia have done in similar situations. The opposition also highlighted the Modi administration's inability to deliver on promises of creating jobs, which many suggested forced citizens abroad in search of a better life.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar defended the government's stance, asserting that deportations follow established ICE protocols from 2013. Jaishankar emphasized ongoing engagement with U.S. authorities to ensure dignified treatment of deportees in compliance with international norms. Meanwhile, the issue has ignited strong protests among Indian opposition members outside Parliament, who brandished placards denouncing the government's handling of the deportation."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025