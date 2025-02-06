Maldivian Sovereignty Takes Center Stage in President Muizzu's Agenda

President Mohamed Muizzu has reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the sovereignty of the Maldives as his highest priority. In his Presidential Address, he outlined a foreign policy focused on bolstering ties with developing countries, emphasizing the importance of relations with neighboring nations.

Among Muizzu's commitments are efforts to ensure that the Maldives remains free from foreign military presence. He highlighted past actions geared towards safeguarding the nation's independence, including the establishment of specialized military units.

However, his address was not without interruption. Nine opposition lawmakers were removed from the parliament chamber after disrupting his speech, underscoring the contentious political landscape surrounding national sovereignty issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)