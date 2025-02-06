A deadly ambush has claimed the lives of at least 10 Nigerien soldiers near the country's border with Burkina Faso. The incident adds to escalating tensions in the volatile Sahel region.

Military forces were initially dispatched to combat cattle theft in Takzat, a village in western Niger. However, the mission turned tragic as a group of criminals ambushed the unit, resulting in the tragic loss.

Following the deadly encounter, 15 terrorists were later neutralized, underscoring the persistent threat of insurgencies linked to jihadi groups. Analysts report increasing violence since local juntas expelled French forces, opting instead for Russian security aid.

