JP Nadda Criticizes Congress, Lauds PM Modi's Vision for a Developed India

BJP president JP Nadda accused Congress of undermining democracy post-independence for power. He praised PM Modi for his vision of a developed India, emphasizing all-round development through 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. Modi criticized Congress for appeasement, promoting saturation over partiality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:25 IST
JP Nadda Criticizes Congress, Lauds PM Modi's Vision for a Developed India
BJP President JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of undermining the Indian Constitution in pursuit of power. Citing the infamous Emergency period, Nadda alleged that Congress had deliberately destabilized democratic governance.

Nadda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address in the Rajya Sabha, highlighting Modi's vision for a 'developed India'. He commended Modi's focus on Antyodaya, good governance, and the welfare of the underprivileged, asserting that these initiatives chart a new direction for the nation.

Reaffirming the Modi government's mantra of 'Sabka Saath - Sabka Vikas', Nadda emphasized its commitment to inclusive development, inspired by Babasaheb Ambedkar's thoughts. Nadda contrasted this approach with Congress's alleged appeasement tactics, asserting Modi's stance on resource optimization for maximum outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

