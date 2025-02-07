Trump's Unlawful FEC Shakeup: Commissioner Weintraub Speaks Out

In a bold move, U.S. Federal Election Commission Commissioner and Chair Ellen Weintraub reported on Thursday that she received a dismissal letter from President Donald Trump, asserting the action's illegality. In a public post, Weintraub displayed the January 31st letter, undersigned by Trump, demanding her immediate removal from the commission.

This surprising development comes as part of Trump's broader strategy to overhaul the federal bureaucracy, prioritizing the replacement of key officials with loyalists. Since taking office, the president has engaged in aggressive efforts to downsize government institutions and establish a team aligned with his Republican agenda.

Despite the political turbulence, Weintraub remains steadfast in her commitment to her responsibilities at the FEC. Serving as a commissioner since 2002, she has been an advocate for rigorous campaign-finance law enforcement and full disclosure. Weintraub is determined to continue serving the American public amidst ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)