Bangladesh Requests India to Curb Hasina's Controversial Remarks

Bangladesh's foreign ministry urges India to restrict former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's alleged false comments during her stay. Hasina fled amid protests and criticized Bangladesh's interim government. Violence flared following her address, with protesters targeting her father's historic home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:30 IST
Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh has called on India to take action against ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for allegedly making false and incendiary remarks during her stay in the country, according to the nation's foreign ministry.

Hasina, who fled to India amid violent protests last year that resulted in over 1,000 deaths, addressed her supporters online from India, urging them to oppose the interim government in Bangladesh. This led to further unrest, with demonstrators in Dhaka targeting the home of her father, Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's founding leader.

While Hasina could not be reached for comments, India has yet to officially respond. Bangladesh, however, expressed its hopes that India will not allow its territory to be used for destabilizing efforts. India's Foreign Ministry spokesperson condemned the destruction of Rahman's home, highlighting its historical significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

