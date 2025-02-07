BJP Denies Poaching Allegations Amidst Tense Delhi Polls

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, also a Bharatiya Janata Party MP, on Friday addressed the media to counter allegations by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal accused the BJP of trying to poach Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates ahead of the crucial Delhi Assembly election results. Singh dismissed the claims, asserting that AAP would not secure even 16 seats in the elections.

Kejriwal had previously asserted that the BJP made calls to 16 AAP candidates, offering them ministerial positions and Rs. 15 crores each to switch sides. The AAP chief referred to the BJP as the 'Gali Galoch party,' and questioned the necessity of such tactics if BJP was confident of winning more than 55 seats, as claimed by some surveys.

Reacting to Kejriwal's allegations, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal derided them as Kejriwal's despair. Pal stated that with election results pending, it seemed unlikely anyone would approach AAP candidates. As exit polls presented mixed forecasts, ranging from a BJP victory to an AAP success, the political temperature continues to rise in anticipation of the February 8 vote count.

