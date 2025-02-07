Left Menu

BJP Denies Poaching Allegations Amidst Tense Delhi Polls

Union Minister Giriraj Singh refutes allegations by Arvind Kejriwal about BJP's attempts to lure AAP candidates before Delhi Assembly Election results. Singh confidently predicts AAP's failure to secure even 16 seats. Meanwhile, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal dismisses Kejriwal's claims as baseless and driven by hopelessness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:41 IST
BJP Denies Poaching Allegations Amidst Tense Delhi Polls
BJP MP Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, also a Bharatiya Janata Party MP, on Friday addressed the media to counter allegations by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal accused the BJP of trying to poach Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates ahead of the crucial Delhi Assembly election results. Singh dismissed the claims, asserting that AAP would not secure even 16 seats in the elections.

Kejriwal had previously asserted that the BJP made calls to 16 AAP candidates, offering them ministerial positions and Rs. 15 crores each to switch sides. The AAP chief referred to the BJP as the 'Gali Galoch party,' and questioned the necessity of such tactics if BJP was confident of winning more than 55 seats, as claimed by some surveys.

Reacting to Kejriwal's allegations, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal derided them as Kejriwal's despair. Pal stated that with election results pending, it seemed unlikely anyone would approach AAP candidates. As exit polls presented mixed forecasts, ranging from a BJP victory to an AAP success, the political temperature continues to rise in anticipation of the February 8 vote count.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025