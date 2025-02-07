Diplomatic Discussions in Turbulent Times

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, engaged in talks with Keith Kellogg, the U.S. envoy appointed by President Donald Trump, on pressing developments regarding Ukraine and Russia.

The discussions covered the upcoming visit by Kellogg to Ukraine and the critical importance of ensuring the safety of Ukrainian civilians during this period of unrest.

Additionally, Yermak highlighted planned meetings at the Munich Security Conference later this month to further address these urgent issues on an international stage.

