Diplomatic Discussions in Turbulent Times

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, held talks with Keith Kellogg, U.S. envoy, about upcoming meetings and battlefield updates. They discussed civilian safety and the Munich Security Conference where key issues will be addressed amid ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 12:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ZelenskyyUa)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, engaged in talks with Keith Kellogg, the U.S. envoy appointed by President Donald Trump, on pressing developments regarding Ukraine and Russia.

The discussions covered the upcoming visit by Kellogg to Ukraine and the critical importance of ensuring the safety of Ukrainian civilians during this period of unrest.

Additionally, Yermak highlighted planned meetings at the Munich Security Conference later this month to further address these urgent issues on an international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

