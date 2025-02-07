Left Menu

DMK's Kanimozhi Calls for Urgent Action on Detained Tamil Nadu Fishermen

DMK MP Kanimozhi urges the Indian government to secure the release of 97 Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan Navy and their seized boats. She emphasizes the need for a permanent solution as the ongoing issue severely impacts fishermen's livelihoods. Tamil Nadu MPs also staged a protest in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:00 IST
DMK MP Kanimozhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, DMK MP Kanimozhi made an urgent plea for the Indian government to facilitate the release of 97 fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy. Addressing the central authorities, Kanimozhi emphasized the need for a 'permanent solution' between the Indian and Sri Lankan governments to address this issue.

'Justice has to be done. We demand the release of the captured boats as well,' Kanimozhi insisted, pointing out the severe impact on the livelihoods of the fishermen and their families due to the detention of over 210 boats. She highlighted ongoing harassment faced by Tamil Nadu fishermen from the Sri Lankan forces, calling for Union government intervention.

Speaking to journalists, Kanimozhi revealed that CM MK Stalin has persistently urged PM Narendra Modi for a resolution. A protest staged at Parliament by opposition MPs from Tamil Nadu underscored the urgency for Indian intervention. The matter was also discussed during a visit by the Sri Lankan President to India, where PM Modi advocated for a 'humanitarian approach' to the fishing rights dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

