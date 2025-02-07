Nationwide Highlights: Fires, Hoaxes, Political Debates, and Economic Shifts

A fire erupted at the ISKCON camp in Mahakumbh Nagar, rapidly consuming several nearby tents. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, officials confirmed. Meanwhile, bomb threats triggered significant concern at St Stephen's College and two Delhi-NCR schools, later dismissed by police as hoaxes after thorough searches.

In the political sphere, RJD MP Manoj Jha called for immediate government action to tackle rising income inequality, citing it as a socio-economic threat. The ruling administration, however, contended there is no urea shortage, accusing profiteers of fabricating scarcity.

Economically, the Reserve Bank of India made headline news by reducing interest rates for the first time in half a decade under its new Governor, aiming to stimulate the sluggish economy. Simultaneously, it announced new domain regulations for financial institutions, emphasizing cybersecurity.

