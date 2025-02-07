Left Menu

Iran's Leaders: A Standoff on Diplomatic Talks

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed skepticism about engaging in talks with the United States, calling it unwise. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has shown interest in a nuclear peace agreement. A senior Iranian official hinted at a willingness to resolve disputes with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:28 IST
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has dismissed the idea of engaging in diplomatic talks with the United States, labeling the approach as neither smart nor honorable. His comments come in contrast to recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who expressed interest in forging a verified nuclear peace agreement with Tehran.

The backdrop to these opposing stances lies in Trump's 2018 decision to withdraw the United States from Iran's 2015 nuclear accord with world powers. The move reinstated stringent sanctions that have since wreaked havoc on Iran's economy, pushing Tehran to breach the agreement's nuclear constraints.

Despite the lingering tensions, there appears to be a slight opening for dialogue. A senior Iranian official suggested that Iran is prepared to offer the United States a chance to address existing disputes, hinting at a possible shift in the diplomatic impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

