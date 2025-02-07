Rahul Gandhi Raises Alarms Over Maharashtra's Surging Voter Numbers
Rahul Gandhi, addressing a press conference, expressed concerns about Maharashtra's voter surge between the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, with 39 lakh new voters added in five months. He pointed out discrepancies in voter registration, demanding detailed voter lists from the Election Commission.
- Country:
- India
In a bold move, Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, spotlighted startling voter registration discrepancies in Maharashtra during a Friday press conference. He expressed alarm over adding 39 lakh new voters in the mere five months between the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.
Flanked by Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Sanjay Raut and Supriya Sule at the Constitution Club in Delhi, Gandhi questioned how the number of registered voters surpassed Maharashtra's entire adult population. He cited a need for transparency, stressing discrepancies between government and Election Commission figures.
Gandhi further revealed that many of the new voters seemed to benefit the BJP in local polls, demanding detailed voter lists to clarify these anomalies. Despite repeated requests to the Election Commission, his inquiries remain unaddressed, prompting fears of potential mismanagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cong will break wall of 50 percent reservation, will do this in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha: Rahul Gandhi in Mhow rally.
Lok Sabha Speaker and President Highlight Indo-Indonesian Ties on 76th Republic Day
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2024-25 in Lok Sabha.
Report of joint committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla welcome President Murmu in Parliament.