Rahul Gandhi Raises Alarms Over Maharashtra's Surging Voter Numbers

Rahul Gandhi, addressing a press conference, expressed concerns about Maharashtra's voter surge between the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, with 39 lakh new voters added in five months. He pointed out discrepancies in voter registration, demanding detailed voter lists from the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:37 IST
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, spotlighted startling voter registration discrepancies in Maharashtra during a Friday press conference. He expressed alarm over adding 39 lakh new voters in the mere five months between the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.

Flanked by Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Sanjay Raut and Supriya Sule at the Constitution Club in Delhi, Gandhi questioned how the number of registered voters surpassed Maharashtra's entire adult population. He cited a need for transparency, stressing discrepancies between government and Election Commission figures.

Gandhi further revealed that many of the new voters seemed to benefit the BJP in local polls, demanding detailed voter lists to clarify these anomalies. Despite repeated requests to the Election Commission, his inquiries remain unaddressed, prompting fears of potential mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

