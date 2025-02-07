Shiv Sena MPs Stand Firm Amidst Claims of Defection

Eight Shiv Sena (UBT) parliamentarians have reaffirmed their allegiance to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, dismissing rumors of defection to the rival Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. These statements come in response to assertions by Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant, who claimed several MLAs and MPs were contemplating a shift.

Currently, Shiv Sena (UBT) holds nine Lok Sabha and two Rajya Sabha seats. On Friday, its Lok Sabha members, including prominent figures like Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai, addressed a press conference to firmly distance themselves from such speculations and condemn the spread of misinformation.

Amidst continued bickering between the two factions post the BJP-led coalition's victory in the November assembly, these developments underscore the tension brewing within Maharashtra’s political landscape, as both groups prepare for forthcoming local body elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)