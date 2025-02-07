Fadnavis Denies Rahul Gandhi's Allegations Amid Looming Election Defeat

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has firmly dismissed allegations made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi regarding purported irregularities in the state's voter list.

Fadnavis attributed Gandhi's claims to the Congress party's anticipation of a significant loss in the Delhi assembly elections, slated to be announced shortly.

Accompanied by allies Shiv Sena and NCP, Gandhi called for transparency from the Election Commission, which Fadnavis insisted has already addressed the voter count issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)