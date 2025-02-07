Left Menu

AAP Set to Clinch Delhi: Overcoming Operation Lotus

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) anticipates a decisive victory in the Delhi elections, with over 50 seats. Party leader Gopal Rai stated this optimism is based on ground reports, despite alleged opposition attempts to use exit polls for psychological pressure and Operation Lotus to sway AAP candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:58 IST
AAP Set to Clinch Delhi: Overcoming Operation Lotus
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is confident of a sweeping victory in the Delhi elections, predicting over 50 seats, according to Gopal Rai, a party leader. This projection follows a meeting where candidates shared ground reports.

At the gathering, AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal claimed the opposition is deploying exit polls to generate psychological pressure and orchestrate Operation Lotus to destabilize the party's candidacy.

Rai highlighted that despite these tactics, AAP is focused on ensuring fair vote counting. Polls across 70 constituencies concluded on Wednesday, with results awaited on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025