AAP Set to Clinch Delhi: Overcoming Operation Lotus

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is confident of a sweeping victory in the Delhi elections, predicting over 50 seats, according to Gopal Rai, a party leader. This projection follows a meeting where candidates shared ground reports.

At the gathering, AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal claimed the opposition is deploying exit polls to generate psychological pressure and orchestrate Operation Lotus to destabilize the party's candidacy.

Rai highlighted that despite these tactics, AAP is focused on ensuring fair vote counting. Polls across 70 constituencies concluded on Wednesday, with results awaited on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)