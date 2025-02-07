AAP Set to Clinch Delhi: Overcoming Operation Lotus
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) anticipates a decisive victory in the Delhi elections, with over 50 seats. Party leader Gopal Rai stated this optimism is based on ground reports, despite alleged opposition attempts to use exit polls for psychological pressure and Operation Lotus to sway AAP candidates.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:58 IST
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is confident of a sweeping victory in the Delhi elections, predicting over 50 seats, according to Gopal Rai, a party leader. This projection follows a meeting where candidates shared ground reports.
At the gathering, AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal claimed the opposition is deploying exit polls to generate psychological pressure and orchestrate Operation Lotus to destabilize the party's candidacy.
Rai highlighted that despite these tactics, AAP is focused on ensuring fair vote counting. Polls across 70 constituencies concluded on Wednesday, with results awaited on Saturday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Providing employment will be my top priority on returning to power and I hope to end unemployment in Delhi in 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal.
BJP Spokesperson Criticizes Samajwadi Party Over Mahakumbh Cabinet Meeting
Political Tensions Rise as BJP Accuses Delhi CM Atishi of Corruption
Accusations Fly: AAP's Atishi Urges Police Transfer Over Alleged BJP Intimidation
BJP's Chandrasekhar Brands Kejriwal as 'Mascot of Corruption'