Reverse Robin Hood: Allegations Against NDA Government

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has accused the NDA government of favoring the wealthy elite at the expense of the poor, calling it a 'reverse Robin Hood' approach. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the Union Budget, Banerjee charged the government with practicing economic favoritism instead of economic justice.

He highlighted a troubling pattern where corporate loans are waived while poor farmers are left to suffer. Banerjee criticized the government's inability to increase subsidies on essential commodities, even as it reduces corporate tax rates, offering billionaires a more substantial share of wealth.

According to Banerjee, these actions represent the 'worst' form of economic favoritism, marking a stark departure from principles of economic justice, and raising questions about the government's financial priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)