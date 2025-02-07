Hungary's Foreign Funding Crackdown: Orban's Sovereignty Push

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared on Friday his intent to expose all aid funding from the United States to local NGOs and media that criticize his government, aiming to dismantle what he describes as "foreign networks." This announcement comes amid his preparations for a challenging election next year.

Orban, who aligns closely with former U.S. President Donald Trump, expressed concerns over the impact of international funds, particularly from USAID, on Hungary's sovereignty. He underscores that these organizations must bear "legal consequences" as he seeks to suppress foreign-financed groups.

In a strategic maneuver, Orban has legislated the creation of the Sovereignty Protection Office to oversee potential political interference, especially by international donors. Despite EU criticism, Orban positions himself as a stalwart defender of national interests against perceived international threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)