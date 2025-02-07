Rahul Gandhi Challenges Electoral Integrity in Maharashtra
Rahul Gandhi, key opposition leader from India's Congress party, raised concerns over the addition of 3.9 million new names to Maharashtra's electoral rolls, questioning the Election Commission's transparency. Following a surprising election loss, Gandhi suggests future legal action, as Modi's party continues to secure victories.
India
- India
Top opposition leader in India, Rahul Gandhi, has raised serious concerns about electoral transparency in India's wealthiest state, Maharashtra. He alleges suspicious additions of over 3.9 million new names to the voter rolls ahead of last year's local elections, significantly more than in the previous five years.
Despite predictions in favor of Gandhi's alliance, they lost to an alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party. These developments have fueled skepticism about the election process, prompting repeated demands for clarity and fairness.
The Indian Election Commission has firmly denied allegations of irregularities and insists on its commitment to transparency, planning to issue a written response to Gandhi's claims. The opposition, hinting at possible legal recourse, remains determined to address what it views as unfair electoral practices.
