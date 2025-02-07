Left Menu

Republicans Eye Tax and Spending Plan Amid Debt Concerns

Congressional Republicans are preparing to announce a new tax and spending package. The plan aims to address the extension of existing tax cuts amid budget deficit concerns. Speaker Mike Johnson indicated that final details are being worked out. A markup session is anticipated for next Tuesday.

Congressional Republicans plan to unveil a tax and spending package this weekend, according to U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, who spoke on Friday.

Johnson mentioned that the announcement might not occur on Friday, emphasizing ongoing work through the weekend, leading to a likely markup session on Tuesday. Despite a lengthy five-hour meeting with former President Donald Trump on Thursday, GOP leaders did not finalize a deal on extending Trump's extensive tax cuts.

With narrow majorities, Republicans face challenges in the House and Senate over the plan, which has been scrutinized by nonpartisan analysts who warn it might add another $4 trillion to the national debt within a decade. Closing this gap would necessitate addressing the $1.9 trillion deficit, which represents 6.6% of GDP.

