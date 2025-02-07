Political Bribery Allegations Intensify Ahead of Delhi Assembly Results

In a dramatic twist ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results, the Anti-Corruption Branch has served a legal notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. The ACB requests detailed evidence following his accusations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to bribe AAP candidates.

The notice, delivered just before vote counting, has heightened the political stakes. It aims to ascertain the authenticity of a social media post by Kejriwal, demanding proof and identities of those allegedly involved in poaching attempts.

With the AAP calling the notice a political maneuver and the BJP dismissing it as falsehood, the controversy underscores the intense electoral rivalry as both parties brace for the assembly poll outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)