Left Menu

Political Bribery Allegations Intensify Ahead of Delhi Assembly Results

The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch has issued a legal notice to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over allegations against the BJP for attempting to bribe AAP candidates before assembly results. As tensions rise, AAP accuses the move of being politically motivated, while BJP dismisses the allegations as baseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:01 IST
Political Bribery Allegations Intensify Ahead of Delhi Assembly Results
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic twist ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results, the Anti-Corruption Branch has served a legal notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. The ACB requests detailed evidence following his accusations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to bribe AAP candidates.

The notice, delivered just before vote counting, has heightened the political stakes. It aims to ascertain the authenticity of a social media post by Kejriwal, demanding proof and identities of those allegedly involved in poaching attempts.

With the AAP calling the notice a political maneuver and the BJP dismissing it as falsehood, the controversy underscores the intense electoral rivalry as both parties brace for the assembly poll outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Supercharged AI? Scientists make LLMs 'twice as fast' on CPUs

Research reveals ‘deep’ AI governance gaps in Sub-Saharan African countries

Novel conceptual framework could reshape ethical AI adoption across industries

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025