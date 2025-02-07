Germany Pledges Support for Syria's Rebuilding Efforts

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed Germany's readiness to support Syria's reconstruction efforts, according to a German government spokesperson. Scholz made this commitment during a phone call with Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Friday.

Chancellor Scholz congratulated the Syrian people on their achievements in bringing an end to the Assad regime and emphasized Syria's need for an inclusive political process. Such a process must ensure the participation of all Syrian citizens and safeguard their rights and protection.

Furthermore, Scholz underlined the critical importance of ongoing counter-terrorism efforts to ensure security in Syria, the region, and around the world.

