Germany Pledges Support for Syria's Rebuilding Efforts
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa of Germany's commitment to assisting in the reconstruction of Syria. Scholz emphasized the need for an inclusive political process in Syria and highlighted the importance of combating terrorism for regional and global security.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed Germany's readiness to support Syria's reconstruction efforts, according to a German government spokesperson. Scholz made this commitment during a phone call with Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Friday.
Chancellor Scholz congratulated the Syrian people on their achievements in bringing an end to the Assad regime and emphasized Syria's need for an inclusive political process. Such a process must ensure the participation of all Syrian citizens and safeguard their rights and protection.
Furthermore, Scholz underlined the critical importance of ongoing counter-terrorism efforts to ensure security in Syria, the region, and around the world.
