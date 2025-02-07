Left Menu

Germany Pledges Support for Syria's Rebuilding Efforts

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa of Germany's commitment to assisting in the reconstruction of Syria. Scholz emphasized the need for an inclusive political process in Syria and highlighted the importance of combating terrorism for regional and global security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:40 IST
Germany Pledges Support for Syria's Rebuilding Efforts
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed Germany's readiness to support Syria's reconstruction efforts, according to a German government spokesperson. Scholz made this commitment during a phone call with Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Friday.

Chancellor Scholz congratulated the Syrian people on their achievements in bringing an end to the Assad regime and emphasized Syria's need for an inclusive political process. Such a process must ensure the participation of all Syrian citizens and safeguard their rights and protection.

Furthermore, Scholz underlined the critical importance of ongoing counter-terrorism efforts to ensure security in Syria, the region, and around the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025