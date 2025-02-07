Left Menu

Kejriwal Challenges EC's Vote Transparency: AAP Launches Data Site

Arvind Kejriwal alleged the Election Commission failed to upload crucial voting data. In response, AAP launched a website releasing Form 17C data for Delhi's Assembly seats. The Election Commission, however, states they met all electoral obligations under Rule 49S, ensuring transparency at polling stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:02 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Delhi's Assembly election results, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal accused the Election Commission of failing to upload Form 17C, which provides vote details per booth.

In retaliation, AAP launched a website with this data for all Assembly seats, advocating for transparency that Kejriwal argues the EC neglected.

The Election Commission, adhering to Rule 49S, assured compliance with electoral transparency, countering Kejriwal's claims of negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

