Kejriwal Challenges EC's Vote Transparency: AAP Launches Data Site

On the eve of Delhi's Assembly election results, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal accused the Election Commission of failing to upload Form 17C, which provides vote details per booth.

In retaliation, AAP launched a website with this data for all Assembly seats, advocating for transparency that Kejriwal argues the EC neglected.

The Election Commission, adhering to Rule 49S, assured compliance with electoral transparency, countering Kejriwal's claims of negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)