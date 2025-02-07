Election Tensions: Allegations and Triumphs in Maharashtra

In the aftermath of Maharashtra's assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has leveled allegations of voter list irregularities, prompting responses from the government. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized the opposition for not accepting their election loss gracefully.

The electoral powerhouse of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP achieved a formidable win, capturing 230 seats out of the 288 available. The BJP nearly reached the halfway mark on its own with 132 seats, while Shinde's Sena won 57 and the NCP secured 41 seats.

Amid these developments, Gandhi and other opposition leaders claimed that 39 lakh voters were mysteriously added between the state's Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Shinde, however, dismissed these allegations as excuses from a defeated opposition, asserting confidence in further victories, such as the impending Delhi polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)