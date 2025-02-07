Left Menu

News Outlets Disprove USAID Funding Allegations

Several major news outlets, including Politico and the Associated Press, deny President Trump's and right-wing influencers' claims that they received government payments for favorable coverage of Democrats. Trump accused USAID of funding newsrooms, but outlets clarify they only receive government subscriptions for unbiased reporting.

Updated: 07-02-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:37 IST
Major news organizations such as Politico and the Associated Press have firmly rejected claims from President Donald Trump and far-right influencers suggesting that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) used taxpayer money to buy favorable media coverage for the Democratic Party.

President Trump stirred controversy on social media, alleging widespread corruption at USAID and implying substantial sums were disbursed to 'fake news' media outlets like Politico and the New York Times. Despite the accusations proliferated by figures like Elon Musk, both Politico and the Associated Press have denied receiving any direct financial support from USAID, emphasizing that governmental interactions are purely related to standard subscription services.

In a response to the escalating narrative, White House officials and USAID have withheld comments. Meanwhile, media spokespersons continue to underscore their commitment to impartial reporting and clarify that existing government subscriptions are handled through transparent procurement processes. The media landscape continues to battle misinformation, emphasizing editorial independence and factual, unbiased reporting.

