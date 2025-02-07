Himachal Minister Criticizes US Deportation Tactics, Urges Diplomatic Action

Himachal Pradesh's Public Works Department Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, has launched a strong critique of the United States' methods of deporting alleged illegal Indian immigrants, labeling the actions as a violation of human rights.

Singh highlighted the historical context of such deportations, noting occurrences in years like 2009 and 2012 but emphasized that the current situation is particularly alarming. He pointed out that individuals were handcuffed and shackled before being transported on US military aircraft to India, specifically Amritsar.

Singh, while not endorsing illegal immigration, criticized the deportation process as objectionable and questioned the Indian government's lack of initiative in providing more dignified transportation for its citizens, unlike Colombia.

Drawing attention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rapport with former US President Donald Trump, Singh urged the government to engage in stronger diplomatic efforts. He voiced disappointment over the lack of media coverage on the issue and implored the government to uphold the vision of India as a world leader by ensuring the protection of its citizens.

In addition to these serious matters, Singh spoke about his recent visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela, describing the event as a profound spiritual experience despite acknowledging some tragic incidents during the festival. He stressed the importance of maintaining the event's sanctity and peace for the numerous devotees attending.

(With inputs from agencies.)