Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Criticizes Previous Congress Government

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma criticized the previous Congress government for its alleged corruption and unfulfilled promises during his Assembly address. He accused Congress of spreading anarchy, neglecting education, and failing to deliver on development projects. Sharma also highlighted the BJP government's progress and future plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:54 IST
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Criticizes Previous Congress Government
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma launched a scathing critique against the previous Congress government, accusing it of rampant corruption and making unfulfilled announcements. His remarks came during the motion of thanks to the governor's address in the highly charged Assembly session characterized by Congress protests and sloganeering.

Sharma alleged that the Congress operated on a policy of 'loot and lies' for decades, emphasizing that the people revere only one family within the party. The chief minister accused the Congress of failing to fulfill promises, citing issues such as the lack of teachers in newly launched English medium schools and significant corruption scandals during its tenure.

Highlighting the BJP government's achievements, Sharma underscored the progress made in fulfilling their manifesto promises and the substantial investment secured for projects like the Pachpadra refinery. He predicted dim electoral prospects for Congress in Rajasthan over the next few decades, criticizing their political strategies and predicting future BJP success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025