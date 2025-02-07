Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Criticizes Previous Congress Government

On Friday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma launched a scathing critique against the previous Congress government, accusing it of rampant corruption and making unfulfilled announcements. His remarks came during the motion of thanks to the governor's address in the highly charged Assembly session characterized by Congress protests and sloganeering.

Sharma alleged that the Congress operated on a policy of 'loot and lies' for decades, emphasizing that the people revere only one family within the party. The chief minister accused the Congress of failing to fulfill promises, citing issues such as the lack of teachers in newly launched English medium schools and significant corruption scandals during its tenure.

Highlighting the BJP government's achievements, Sharma underscored the progress made in fulfilling their manifesto promises and the substantial investment secured for projects like the Pachpadra refinery. He predicted dim electoral prospects for Congress in Rajasthan over the next few decades, criticizing their political strategies and predicting future BJP success.

(With inputs from agencies.)