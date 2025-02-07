Left Menu

Trump Halts Duty-Free Repeal to Prevent E-commerce Chaos

President Donald Trump temporarily halted his administration's repeal of duty-free treatment on low-cost Chinese packages after it caused issues at customs and with postal services. The repeal would require formal entry for these packages, adding time and duties to the process.

Updated: 07-02-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 23:34 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has taken swift action to pause the repeal of duty-free treatment for low-cost packages arriving from China. This pause comes as the country witnessed significant disruptions at customs, postal services, and among online retailers due to the rapid implementation of this change.

The initial move to cancel de minimis exemptions meant that packages from China had to undergo the 'formal entry' process, requiring additional documentation and duties. This shift, notified just 48 hours in advance, had led to the U.S. Postal Service halting package acceptance from China and Hong Kong earlier this week.

Efforts are now underway to manage the situation, with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection engaging logistics professionals to address the backlog of over a million packages stranded at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

