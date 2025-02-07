Trump Halts Duty-Free Repeal to Prevent E-commerce Chaos

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken swift action to pause the repeal of duty-free treatment for low-cost packages arriving from China. This pause comes as the country witnessed significant disruptions at customs, postal services, and among online retailers due to the rapid implementation of this change.

The initial move to cancel de minimis exemptions meant that packages from China had to undergo the 'formal entry' process, requiring additional documentation and duties. This shift, notified just 48 hours in advance, had led to the U.S. Postal Service halting package acceptance from China and Hong Kong earlier this week.

Efforts are now underway to manage the situation, with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection engaging logistics professionals to address the backlog of over a million packages stranded at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

