Trump vows to even out US trade deficit with Japan
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the U.S. trade deficit with Japan can be resolved quickly.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Trump said the deficit can be evened out simply by U.S. oil and gas exports to Japan.
