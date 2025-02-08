Trump says he will fire some FBI agents who investigated January 6 attack
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 01:32 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he would fire some FBI agents who were involved in investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Trump, speaking at a news conference alongside Japan's prime minister at the White House, did not give any further details about how many agents would be fired or when.
