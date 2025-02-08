Pentagon Reshuffles Media Access in Controversial Move

The U.S. Defense Department has announced a significant expansion of its 'annual media rotation program,' effectively doubling the number of news organizations required to vacate their office spaces in the Pentagon. Among these are major media outlets including CNN, the Washington Post, The Hill, and The War Zone.

The move follows an initial announcement last week that impacted the New York Times, NBC News, Politico, and National Public Radio. Despite vacating office spaces, these organizations will remain part of the Pentagon Press Corps.

The Pentagon Press Association expressed deep disappointment in the decision, highlighting concerns over reduced media representation. Newcomers to the rotation include the New York Post, Breitbart, and the Washington Examiner, many of which are considered conservative-leaning.

