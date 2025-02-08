Delhi Assembly Election Drama Unfolds at Religious Shrines

As vote counting for Delhi's assembly elections kicks off, candidates from multiple political parties are seen visiting shrines to offer prayers and seek divine intervention. The activity underscores the intense pressure as the city's political fate hangs in balance.

Amidst tight security across 19 locations in Delhi, notable candidates such as BJP's Parvesh Verma and Anil Sharma, along with AAP's Kalkaji candidate Atishi, emphasize their confidence in winning. Despite unfavorable exit polls, Congress candidates like Devender Yadav and Alka Lamba remain hopeful.

The political fervor is palpable across the 70 assembly constituencies, with all candidates expressing various degrees of assurance and reaffirming their commitment to their respective leaderships and campaign efforts. The scene reflects a blend of spirituality and democracy as religious visits accompany electoral anticipation.

