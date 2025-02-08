BJP Anticipates Win in Delhi, Criticizes AAP's Politics

As Delhi inches closer to the culmination of its assembly election results, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia articulated gratitude to the city's electorate for their support, underscoring a 'clear message' from voters seeking a 'double engine government'. Bhatia critiqued the alleged 'negative politics' of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, expressing that such politics is waning.

Bhatia accused Kejriwal of unjustly blaming institutions like the Election Commission and police, predicting an end to these tactics. Early trends show BJP surpassing the majority mark in Delhi's assembly elections, leading on 45 seats against AAP's 25, as per the Election Commission. BJP's Parvesh Verma takes a notable lead over Kejriwal on the New Delhi seat.

AAP incumbents Saurabh Bharadwaj and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi trail in key constituencies against BJP rivals. The February 5 elections saw a voter turnout of 60.54%. While BJP aims to reclaim control after over 20 years, the AAP seeks a third consecutive term. The campaign period was marked by intense exchanges among party leaders, with exit polls hinting at a BJP edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)