BJP Set to Form Delhi Government as AAP Faces Major Defeat

The BJP has emerged victorious in the Delhi elections, defeating AAP with a significant lead. AAP candidate Manish Sisodia conceded defeat to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah in Jangpura. Despite strong efforts, AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, are trailing, while BJP attributes success to its governance model.

AAP candidate Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manish Sisodia, a candidate from the Aam Aadmi Party, acknowledged his defeat in the Jangpura constituency to BJP candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah during the Delhi elections. Despite the setback, Sisodia praised the support received from constituents and expressed hope for Marwah's commitment to the area.

Sisodia commented on the campaign efforts, saying, "Party workers fought well; we all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But, I lost by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency." Current trends from the Election Commission show the BJP on track to form Delhi's government, ending a 27-year wait.

The BJP is leading with 48 seats, compared to AAP's 22, while Congress has yet to secure any seats in the elections. Prominent AAP figures, including party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, and leader Satyendra Jain are trailing in their respective races.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva stated that voters chose Prime Minister Modi's governance model over Arvind Kejriwal's, as BJP surpassed the majority in the early election results. Sachdeva described the election as a clear choice between "good governance and bad governance."

Sachdeva criticized Kejriwal's governance, citing issues such as "polluted water, broken roads, poor sanitation, pollution in Yamuna," as factors leading to AAP's rejection by the public. He praised Modi's governance model as respected nationwide.

Commenting on the trailing AAP leaders, Sachdeva remarked, "Their prominent leaders will lose the elections because they have betrayed the public. Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi--these are all faces of corruption. The people will not forgive them." The Delhi Assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 60.54% on February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

