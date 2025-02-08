Left Menu

BJP Soars in Delhi Election Trends, Calls Out AAP Governance Failures

As BJP leads in Delhi election trends, MP Manoj Tiwari highlights public discontent with AAP's governance. Criticisms focus on issues like corruption and poor infrastructure. Delhi BJP President notes the preference for PM Modi's governance model, as prominent AAP leaders face electoral setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 13:10 IST
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads in the majority of seats according to the Delhi election result trends, BJP Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari emphasized the party's significant lead but advised patience for the final results. He highlighted that Delhi's electorate has noticeably turned away from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), an important indicator reflected in the election trends.

Tiwari affirmed, "While the BJP leads in trends, we remain patient for the final outcomes. I am confident that our tally will be even more favorable... Delhi has distanced itself from AAP due to inaction and corruption—key factors behind the loss of public support," he stated to ANI. Earlier, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva noted that Delhi's electorate endorsed Prime Minister Modi's governance model, rejecting Arvind Kejriwal's administration as BJP passed the majority mark in early results.

Sachdeva, speaking with ANI, stressed that the election was a battle between effective governance and its opposite. "Issues like contaminated water, degraded infrastructure, poor sanitation, and Yamuna pollution are indicative of Kejriwal's governance model, which the populace rejected," he said. "In contrast, Modi ji's good governance model is respected nationwide. People have opted for better governance," he continued. Addressing the decline of AAP's prominent figures such as Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, he declared that they face defeat for betraying public trust.

"Their defeat is inevitable as they have deceived the public. Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi—these figures represent corruption, and the people will not absolve them," said Virendra Sachdeva. The BJP has reportedly surpassed the majority threshold in the Delhi Assembly election results, according to early trends from the Election Commission of India.

The requisite majority to form the government in the capital is 36 seats. The polling for the 70-member Assembly took place on February 5, registering a voter turnout of 60.54 percent, according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

