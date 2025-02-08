Left Menu

Delhi Voters Choose NOTA Over Major Parties

Delhi voters favored the 'None of the Above' (NOTA) option over prominent national parties BSP and CPI(M) during the assembly elections. NOTA secured a 0.57% vote share, surpassing BSP's 0.55% and CPI(M)'s 0.01%. The voter turnout was 60.54%, with the NOTA option introduced in 2013 following a Supreme Court order.

In a surprising turn of events at the Delhi Assembly elections, the 'None of the Above' (NOTA) option captured more voter preference than traditional heavyweights such as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

The Election Commission data released on Saturday revealed that NOTA secured 0.57% of the vote share, edging out BSP and CPI(M), which garnered 0.55% and 0.01% respectively. This development highlights a growing disenchantment among the electorate with conventional party choices.

The NOTA option, introduced on electronic voting machines (EVMs) in 2013 after a Supreme Court directive, ensures voters can express disapproval without compromising their privacy. With a voter turnout of 60.54% and 94,51,997 votes cast, NOTA's rise is seen as a reflection of changing political dynamics in one of India's most prominent regions.

