Delhi Votes BJP: A New Era of Development and Trust Begins
The Bharatiya Janata Party has won the Delhi elections, ending a 27-year hiatus from power in the capital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah calls it the start of a new era, emphasizing development and trust. BJP's victory strengthens Modi's vision, promising to transform Delhi into a global capital.
In a historic shift of power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form the government in Delhi after 27 years. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the beginning of a new era, marking the end of what he described as a "rule of lies," and heralding a future of development and trust in the capital.
Thanks to the efforts of Delhi's citizens, the "Sheeshmahal" of deceit and corruption has been dismantled, according to Shah. He expressed gratitude for the support, noting that the public has taught a lesson to those who make false promises. Shah reiterated BJP's commitment to fulfilling its pledges and elevating Delhi to a premier global city under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.
The BJP has so far secured five seats in the assembly, while AAP has claimed six. During the election, which witnessed a 60.54% turnout, key BJP candidates Rekha Gupta and Manjinder Singh Sirsa clinched victories. Meanwhile, AAP's Manish Sisodia conceded to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah, acknowledging the electorate's backing of both him and his opponent.
