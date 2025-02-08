Left Menu

Scindia Hails BJP's Lead as AAP's 'Farewell of Disaster'

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia criticized the AAP as election results showed BJP leading in 43 out of 70 Delhi assembly seats while AAP trailed with 16. He called the situation 'AAP-da ki Vidai,' implying a disastrous farewell for AAP and affirmed BJP's victorious prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 08-02-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:43 IST
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia described the results of the Delhi assembly elections as a 'farewell of disaster' for the AAP.

His comments were made as the latest Election Commission data indicated the BJP leading in 43 out of 70 seats in the capital, with the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP trailing with 16 seats.

The Guna MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, tweeted on X, highlighting the 'AAP-da ki Vidai,' implying a significant setback for the AAP, reinforcing his earlier prediction of a BJP win in the region.

